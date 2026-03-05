Sheinbaum calls for peace as Mexico monitors 7,000 nationals stranded amid US-Israeli war on Iran

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday called for peace and blamed the United Nations for failing to stop President Donald Trump 's war in Iran.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called for an end to President Donald Trump's war in Gaza and pointed blame at the United Nations. © AFP/Yuri Cortez

"The UN stopped fulfilling its mission," Sheinbaum said on Monday in remarks that saw her condemn the US-Israeli attacks on Iran and call for peace across the region.

"What we are experiencing now is that this organization has gradually lost strength, which is why the role of global democratic politics must be recovered," she declared.

Sheinbaum had called for peace from the outset of the US and Israel's bombing of Iran on Saturday, stating that "we want peace... Mexico will always struggle for peace."

The statements come as Mexico's Foreign Ministry confirmed that the 7,000 Mexican citizens currently present in the region are "safe and sound" despite ongoing violence.

In a video posted to YouTube on Sunday, Mexican Foreign Relations Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente said that the government is "closely monitoring the situation of Mexican citizens" in the region.

Fuente spoke with Mexico's ambassadors in the Middle East in a virtual meeting on Sunday and, in a statement, "commended the work carried out by Mexico's diplomats in the region."

"In relation to the events in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its deep concern and makes an urgent appeal to all parties to prioritize diplomatic channels and refrain from the use of force in order to preserve peace and stability in the region," Mexico's Foreign Affairs Ministry said.