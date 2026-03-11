Probe into attack on Iran girls' school reveals bombshell findings about US responsibility

Washington DC - The US was responsible for a Tomahawk missile strike on an Iranian school because of a targeting mistake, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The February 28 strike on an Iranian girls' school killed at least 175 people – most of whom were children. © AMIRHOSSEIN KHORGOOEI / ISNA / AFP

The newspaper, citing US officials, said the investigation into the February 28 strike was ongoing, but preliminary findings were that the US was responsible.

The US military was conducting strikes on an adjacent Iranian base, of which the school building was formerly a part, and target coordinates were set using outdated data, it said.

President Donald Trump suggested earlier this week that Iran itself may have been responsible, but later said he could "live with" whatever the investigation reveals.

When asked about the latest findings at the White House on Wednesday, the president told reporters, "I don't know about it."

At least 175 people – mostly children – were killed in the attack on the elementary school in Minab, Iran.

Democratic lawmakers have called for an impartial probe into the deadly strike, while Human Rights Watch has called for it to be investigated as a possible war crime.