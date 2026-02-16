Mexico's Sheinbaum offers to form air bridge to Cuba amid Trump's oil embargo

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum offered to assist Havana by establishing an air bridge allowing airplanes to refuel on their way to Cuba amid US President Donald Trump 's oil embargo.

President Claudia Sheinbaum suggested that Mexico could act as an air bridge, allowing planes to refuel before making the journey to Cuba. © Collage: AFP/Yamil Lage & AFP/Rodrigo Oropeza

Sheinbaum said airlines were welcome to use Mexican airports as a refueling stop on their way to the island nation, as Havana continues to struggle with the US' total blockade of oil.

"If Cuba requests it, then those conditions would exist, of course," Sheinbaum said in remarks translated from Spanish during a press conference on Saturday. "Now, flights are not closed."

When pushed by a reporter on the fact that airlines are canceling services to Cuba due to a shortage of jet fuel, Sheinbaum further confirmed that Mexico is willing to help.

"They can refuel," Sheinbaum went on. "I mean, they can come to Mexico; that is certain. In fact, Mexican airline flights are not closed to Cuba because there is jet fuel here and it is very close."

Trump's embargo, as well as his abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January, has effectively severed Cuba's access to oil. This has been made worse by continuous tariff threats against countries looking to lend Havana a hand.

Sheinbaum has previously warned that the Trump administration could trigger a "humanitarian crisis" if it continues to block oil and last week sent a major shipment of vital humanitarian aid to the island nation.