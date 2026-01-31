Mexico's Sheinbaum warns of potential "humanitarian crisis" caused by Trump in Cuba

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warned of a potential "humanitarian crisis" if President Donald Trump's blockade of Cuba continues. © AFP/Guillermo Arias

Sheinbaum's comments came after Trump threatened to pursue tariffs against countries that continue to supply Cuba with oil, despite previous assurances that Mexico could continue its longstanding relationship with the island nation.

"We need to know the scope because we don't want to put our country at risk in terms of tariffs," Sheinbaum said during her press conference on Friday.

"Applying tariffs on countries that supply oil to Cuba could trigger a far-reaching humanitarian crisis, directly affecting hospitals, food, and other basic services for the Cuban people, a situation that must be avoided," she warned.

Earlier in January, Sheinbaum offered to help mediate as the Trump administration increased its threats against Cuba.

Although she has promised to maintain "solidarity," some Mexican oil shipments have reportedly already been frozen amid uncertainty and intense US pressure.

Sheinbaum also claimed to have been blindsided by the sudden and extreme escalation.

"We did not touch on the topic of Cuba, and in the evening then this came out," she said, referencing Trump's executive order.

She said that she had instructed Mexico's Foreign Affairs Secretary, Juan Ramón de la Fuente Ramírez, to get in touch with the State Department and open negotiations.