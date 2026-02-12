US and Mexico seize tons of cocaine in major "coordinated" Pacific operation

Mexico City, Mexico - The US and Mexico seized several tons of cocaine during a "coordinated operation" in the Pacific Ocean, Mexico's navy announced on Wednesday.

Mexico's navy, with assistance from the US Coast Guard, on Wednesday seized several tons of cocaine from a ship in the Pacific Ocean. © Collage: Gabinete de Seguridad de México/X/@GabSeguridadMX

Mexico's Navy carried out the dramatic operation based on information provided by the US Coast Guard and the joint Interagency Task Force South.

"Personnel from [Mexican Navy] seized approximately 188 packages of cocaine west of Clarión Island," Mexico's Security Cabinet said in a statement posted on X, which has been translated from Spanish.

It added that the operation represented "a significant impact on the financial structures of organized crime" and "reaffirms bilateral cooperation to combat drug trafficking within a framework of coordination and full respect for national sovereignty."

Clarión Island is located approximately 680 miles from the Mexican port city of Manzanillo in the state of Colima.

Multiple people were arrested, Mexico's navy revealed, but it is as of yet unclear how many.

President Donald Trump has threatened to slap additional tariffs on Mexico if it doesn't beef up drug raids and cartel arrests. The US-Mexico-Canada Agreement is also up for renegotiation, which is another pressure point on Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's government.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration blamed Mexican cartel drones around the US-Mexico border for the temporary closure of El Paso's airport.