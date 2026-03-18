Mexico's Sheinbaum presents "plan B" after defeat in Congress

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum presented a modified electoral reform proposal on Tuesday after lawmakers rejected an earlier plan that was key to her political platform.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has presented "plan B" after her original electoral reform proposal was rejected by lawmakers. © YURI CORTEZ / AFP

Dubbed "plan B" by the president, the proposal would limit funding for party leaders and electoral officials and require more transparency in their salaries.

The original plan would have reduced the budget for political parties and stripped their power to handpick congressional candidates. It polled well with citizens but lacked support of even some of Sheinbaum's allies in Congress and failed to get the two-thirds majority needed for a constitutional reform.

The new plan avoids the need for a constitutional change and a congressional super-majority by modifying existing laws. Sheinbaum said it will be sent to the Senate for approval on Tuesday.

The proposal would increase scrutiny of political campaign funding, partly by empowering a financial intelligence body to investigate suspicious electoral activity.

"That's the plan B, and as president, I am going to keep insisting that this is indispensable so we don't spend so much on elections or political parties," Sheinbaum told a press conference.