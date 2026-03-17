Sheinbaum says Mexico is ready to host Iran's World Cup games after Trump's threat

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday that her country was prepared to host Iran's first-round matches at the 2026 World Cup if needed due to the conflict in the Middle East.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico is ready to host Iran's first-round games in the World Cup. © YURI CORTEZ / AFP

Iran's soccer federation is reportedly in negotiations with FIFA to relocate its matches from the US, though the global governing body has so far maintained that the tournament's schedule remains unchanged.

Iranian soccer authorities "are currently discussing with FIFA whether it is feasible – since they were originally scheduled to go to the United States – to see if they can" move Iran's games to Mexico, Sheinbaum said at a press conference.

"The matter is under review, and we will provide an update in due course."

Asked directly if Mexico was open to hosting the matches, and if the decision would purely come down to FIFA logistics, Sheinbaum said, "Yes."

"Mexico maintains diplomatic relations with every country in the world; therefore, we will wait to see what FIFA decides," she added.

Iran's participation at this summer's finals in the US, Canada, and Mexico has been thrown into doubt since the war began late last month.

"When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America," Iranian soccer chief Mehdi Taj said on Monday in remarks posted on the X account of Iran's embassy in Mexico.

"We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico."