Mexico's Sheinbaum vows solidarity with Cuba despite mounting oil dilemma amid US threats

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum vowed to maintain "solidarity" with Cuba in the face of repeated threats made by US President Donald Trump's administration.

Sheinbaum's comments came amid reports that Mexico had halted oil shipments to Cuba due to pressure from President Donald Trump, potentially deepening the island's severe energy crisis.

Venezuela had traditionally been Cuba's biggest supplier of discounted crude oil, but after the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro in early January, Trump vowed to turn off the tap and escalate an already brutal trade embargo.

Mexico has emerged as another major provider of oil to Cuba, helping offset dwindling supplies from sanctions-hit Venezuela, especially after the fall of Maduro.

But on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) had removed a cargo shipment from its schedule that was bound for Cuba.

The Pemex shipment was expected to supply Cuba with an unknown quantity of oil and should have set off for the island nation sometime in the middle of January.

Neither Sheinbaum nor Pemex has confirmed or denied the report, but on Tuesday the former told reporters that Mexico's choice "to sell or give oil to Cuba" was a "sovereign decision."

"It is determined by Pemex based on the contracts or, in any case, by the government, as a humanitarian decision to send it under certain circumstances," she told her daily press conference on Tuesday.