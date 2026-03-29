Sailboats carrying humanitarian aid reach Cuba after dramatic search and rescue detour
Havana, Cuba - Two sailboats carrying humanitarian aid to crisis-hit Cuba reached Havana on Saturday after disappearing during a longer-than-expected journey from Mexico that triggered a search-and-rescue operation.
The crew of nine – who included American, French, and German citizens and a 4-year-old boy – appeared in good health and spirits, smiling and giving thumbs-up as they moored in the capital under clear skies.
The vessels delivered the final shipments of Our America Convoy, an international humanitarian effort that has brought aid to support Cuba as a US oil blockade deepens the island's energy and economic crisis.
"We are very sorry to make people worried about us. We were never in any real danger," Adnaan Stumo, a 33-year-old American and coordinator of the sailing convoy, told reporters.
"It was not a very difficult journey. It's just a circuitous journey," Stumo said. The boy, he said, "is a strong, young sailor."
"We're so happy to bring a crew from so many different countries that are demonstrating solidarity and support for the Cuban people in the face of this criminal blockade," Stumo said.
The ships were greeted by scores of Cubans, including government officials, chanting "long live the revolution!" and "down with imperialism!"
"They scared us a little because we kept wondering, 'When will they get here?'" Gerardo Hernandez, a former Cuban spy who served time in US prison, told the crowd.
Cover photo: Yamil LAGE / AFP