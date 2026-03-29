Sailboats carrying humanitarian aid reach Cuba after dramatic search and rescue detour

Havana, Cuba - Two sailboats carrying humanitarian aid to crisis-hit Cuba reached Havana on Saturday after disappearing during a longer-than-expected journey from Mexico that triggered a search-and-rescue operation .

This view shows one of the two sailboats (L) carrying humanitarian aid that had previously gone missing arriving at the port of Havana on Saturday. © Yamil LAGE / AFP

The crew of nine – who included American, French, and German citizens and a 4-year-old boy – appeared in good health and spirits, smiling and giving thumbs-up as they moored in the capital under clear skies.

The vessels delivered the final shipments of Our America Convoy, an international humanitarian effort that has brought aid to support Cuba as a US oil blockade deepens the island's energy and economic crisis.

"We are very sorry to make people worried about us. We were never in any real danger," Adnaan Stumo, a 33-year-old American and coordinator of the sailing convoy, told reporters.

"It was not a very difficult journey. It's just a circuitous journey," Stumo said. The boy, he said, "is a strong, young sailor."

"We're so happy to bring a crew from so many different countries that are demonstrating solidarity and support for the Cuban people in the face of this criminal blockade," Stumo said.