Missing Mexican aid boats bound for Cuba found after extensive search – are the crews alive?

Havana, Cuba - Two sailboats that disappeared while taking humanitarian aid from Mexico to Cuba have been located by the Mexican Navy, and the crews are safe, organizers and Mexican authorities said Saturday.

An activist waves a Cuban flag on board the vessel Maguro as it arrives from Mexico with humanitarian aid as part of the Nuestra America convoy, docking at the port of Havana on March 24, 2026. © YURI CORTEZ / AFP

The Mexican Navy announced a search and rescue mission on Thursday after losing communication with the vessels, which left from Isla Mujeres in southeast Mexico last week with nine people aboard.

The Navy said Saturday that one of its aircraft spotted the sailboats – Tiger Moth and Friend Ship – 80 nautical miles northwest of Havana.

The Navy added on social media platform X that it is in communication via radio with the sailboats and a ship is on its way to the area "to provide support."

The sailboats are part of an international convoy that has brought 50 tons of medical supplies, food, solar panels, and other goods to support Cuba as a US fuel blockade has deepened the communist-ruled island's energy and economic crisis.

"We are relieved to confirm that the two sailboats have been located by the Mexican Navy, the crews are safe, and the vessels are continuing their journey to Havana," a spokesperson for Our America Convoy told AFP.

"The convoy remains on track to complete its mission – delivering urgently needed humanitarian aid to the Cuban people," the spokesperson said, thanking Mexican and Cuban authorities for their "support, coordination, and professionalism."

Neither the Mexican Navy nor the convoy spokesperson said why the two boats lost contact or when they might arrive in Cuba.

The boats had previously been expected to arrive in Cuba between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel had voiced concern about their disappearance on Friday and said his country was doing everything to find them.

The first shipments from the convoy arrived by plane from Europe and the US last week.