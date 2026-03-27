US Coast Guard says missing Mexican aid boats have "safely" crossed to Cuba

Havana, Cuba - Two aid boats bound for Cuba that were feared missing after they set sail from Mexico have "safely transited" to the island, the US Coast Guard said Friday.

Activists wave Cuban and Palestinian flags on board the vessel Maguro as it arrives from Mexico with humanitarian aid as part of the Nuestra América convoy. © YURI CORTEZ / AFP

The Mexican Navy had reported Thursday that it launched a search and rescue mission after losing communication with the vessels, which had left from Isla Mujeres in southeast Mexico on March 20 with nine people aboard.

The US Coast Guard, which was not involved in the search efforts, said Friday it had received a report at 10:36 AM ET that "the two vessels safely transited to Cuba."

The sailboats are part of an international convoy that has brought 50 tons of medical supplies, food, solar panels and other goods to support Cuba as a US fuel blockade has deepened the communist-ruled island's energy and economic crisis.

The first shipments arrived by plane from Europe and the US last week as part of Nuestra América Convoy to Cuba.

A fishing boat that was converted into an aid vessel, which had also left Mexico last Friday, arrived in Cuba on Tuesday, a few days later than planned due to unfavorable weather, currents, and battery issues.

It had been escorted by a Mexican Navy ship part of the way.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel had voiced concern earlier over the two missing boats and said Havana was "doing everything possible" to help the search.

After the Mexican Navy reported the search, a spokesperson for Nuestra América Convoy sought to ease concerns over the fate of the boats, saying organizers remained confident in the crew's ability to reach Havana safely.

The spokesperson said the captains and crews were "experienced" sailors and that both vessels were equipped "with appropriate safety systems and signalling equipment."

The spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.