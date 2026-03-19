Texas border officials seize 39 pythons after tractor driver attempts to smuggle them into Mexico

Laredo, Texas - Customs and Border Protection officers at the World Trade Bridge in Texas have seized 39 live pythons that a driver had hidden in a tractor and attempted to smuggle across the border into Mexico .

Customs and Border Protection officers seized 39 pythons from a tractor trying to cross the World Trade Bridge into Mexico. © Collage: AFP/Julio Cesar Aguilar & Screenshot/X/@CBP

On March 5, CBP officers came across a tractor-trailer that was attempting to cross the border into Mexico. After being pulled over for an inspection, the vehicle's driver insisted that he was not traveling with anything prohibited.

While searching the 2021 Peterbilt tractor, the officers found 39 pythons hidden throughout in white bags. They were in poor condition, reports suggest, but alive.

Having made the discovery, CBP seized the vehicle and charged the driver $34,824 for export violations, as he had failed to declare the animals and was breaking numerous US and international regulations.

Due to the condition of the pythons, they were transported to a controlled environment where they will be looked after by Fish and Wildlife Service agents, whom CBP contacted immediately after making the discovery.

The case is still being investigated by both Fish and Wildlife Services and the Department of Homeland Security.

"The interception of live pythons at the World Trade Bridge highlights the vigilance and dedication of our CBP officers in enforcing laws that protect both our borders and our environment," said Port Director Alberto Flores, who oversees the Laredo Port of Entry, in a statement put out by CBP.