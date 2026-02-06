Mexico's Sheinbaum reacts in fury to Trump's insulting statements about 1848 war

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum slammed President Donald Trump for praising the US' 19th-century invasion of Mexico as a "legendary victory."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum slammed President Donald Trump for praising the US' 19th-century invasion of Mexico as a "legendary victory." © Collage: AFP/Guillermo Arias & AFP/Saul Loeb

"You already know my opinion," Sheinbaum told reporters when asked about Trump's comments during her daily press conference on Tuesday. "We are not Santa Anna; we must always defend our sovereignty."

Her angry response came after the White House on Monday published a message celebrating the US' victory in the Mexican-American War of 1846-1848, describing it as one of the country's "earliest displays of military might."

Her comments referenced President Antonio López de Santa Anna, a pivotal character in Mexico's history. He played a major role in the Texas Revolution and the Mexican-American War of





The statement called it a "legendary victory that secured the American Southwest, reasserted American sovereignty, and expanded the promise of American independence across our majestic continent."

"American forces consistently reigned victorious through their superior military strategy, modern military capabilities, and steadfast devotion to protecting the national interest."

Trump went on to tout his own achievements, saying: "Since taking office as the 47th President of the United States, guided by our victory on the fields of Mexico 178 years ago, I have spared no effort in defending our southern border against invasion, upholding the rule of law, and protecting our homeland from forces of evil, violence, and destruction"

The message ruffled feathers in Mexico, with multiple senior political figures expressing anger and dismay at the perceived insult.

"Never, in the recent annals of Mexico-US relations, had we seen anything like this," wrote Mexico's former US ambassador Arturo Sarukhan on X.