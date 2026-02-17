Nicolás Maduro's next US court date faces setback, new filing reveals

New York, New York - Deposed Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's next US court appearance, initially scheduled for March 17 in New York, has now been postponed to March 26, court filings showed Tuesday.

Now-deposed Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro is seen attending the Annual UN General Assembly at the United Nations on September 28, 2015 in New York. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

Prosecutors blamed "scheduling and logistical issues," without giving any further details in the request, which was agreed to by both the defense and the judge.

Maduro's lawyer did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

Appearing in court for the first time on January 5, two days after his shocking capture during a US military operation in Venezuela, Maduro (63) pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges and declared that he was a "prisoner of war."

Appearing alongside him was his wife Cilia Flores (69), who also pleaded not guilty to the charges against her and is expected to return to court with her husband on March 26.