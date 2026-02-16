Joke of the Day for February 16, 2026: A funny to celebrate President's Day
Your Joke of the Day has arrived for President's Day! Here's a funny in honor of the forefathers to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
What is President Obama's favorite vegetable?
Barackoli.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Adi Rahman & Library of Congress