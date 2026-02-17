Vietnam confirms top leader's attendance at inaugural meeting of Trump's "Board of Peace"

Hanoi, Vietnam - Vietnam confirmed on Tuesday that its top leader To Lam will attend the first meeting of President Donald Trump 's "Board of Peace" in the US this week.

Vietnam's General Secretary of the Communist Party To Lam is due to visit the US for the inaugural meeting of Donald Trump's "Board of Peace." © LUONG THAI LINH / POOL / AFP

Lam, who was reconfirmed as general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party in January, will visit the US from Wednesday to Friday at the invitation of Trump, Hanoi's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Two sources briefed on the trip told AFP last week that Lam would travel to the US to join the meeting of world leaders.

Lam accepted Trump's invitation to join the "Board of Peace" as a founding member state, Hanoi said last month.

The board, of which Trump is the chairman, was originally intended to oversee the rebuilding of the Gaza Strip after two years of Israeli siege, but its charter appears to extend beyond the Palestinian territory.

The body's first meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday in Washington.

Lam said he was committed to working with the US and the international community to make "positive contributions" toward Middle East peace, state media said last month.

Vietnam and the US are currently negotiating a trade deal after Washington imposed 20% tariffs on Vietnamese goods last year.

The two countries held a sixth round of talks this month, but have not reached a final agreement.