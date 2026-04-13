Kim Jong Un oversees North Korean navy cruise missile test

Seoul, South Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw new tests of strategic cruise missiles and anti-warship missiles launched from a naval destroyer, state media reported Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seen observing missile tests from a naval destroyer in photos shared by state media. © KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

The weapons tests occurred on Sunday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said, and are the latest in a string of recent missile launches by the nuclear-armed nation.

Two strategic cruise missiles each flew for around 7,900 seconds – or over two hours – according to KCNA, while the anti-warship missiles flew for nearly 2,000 seconds (33 minutes).

The missiles flew "along the flight orbits set in the sky above the West Sea of Korea and struck the targets with ultra-precision hit accuracy", KCNA said, using its preferred name for the Yellow Sea.

The tests were carried out from the Choe Hyon, one of two 5,000-ton destroyers in the North's arsenal, both launched last year as Kim seeks to ramp up the country's naval capabilities.

A photo released by KCNA shows a missile in its initial flight stage after being launched from the warship, with an orange flame trailing from its tail.

Another image shows Kim watching the test-fire from a distance, flanked by naval officials.

KCNA said that Kim was also briefed Tuesday on planning for the weapon systems of two more destroyers under construction and that he "made an important conclusion".