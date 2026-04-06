South Korean president says he regrets "reckless" drones sent to North

Seoul, South Korea - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed regret to Pyongyang Monday over drones sent into North Korea earlier this year, actions he called "irresponsible."

These images taken on January 4, 2026, show wreckage of a drone that Pyongyang said originated from South Korea, which was brought down after violating North Korean airspace. © STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

Seoul initially denied any official role in the January drone incursion – with authorities suggesting it was the work of civilians – but Lee said a probe had revealed government officials had been involved.

The North warned in February of a "terrible response" if it detects more drones crossing the border from the South, prompting Seoul to investigate the claims.

Pyongyang said it downed a drone carrying "surveillance equipment" in early January.

Photos released by state media showed the wreckage of a winged craft scattered across the ground alongside gray and blue components that allegedly included cameras.

"It has been confirmed that a National Intelligence Service official and an active-duty soldier were involved," Lee told a cabinet meeting.

"We express regret to the North over the unnecessary military tensions caused by the irresponsible and reckless actions of some individuals."

He added that South Korea's constitution bans private individuals from conducting acts that could "provoke the North."

"Such actions, even when deemed necessary for national strategy, must be approached with extreme caution," Lee said.