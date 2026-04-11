Canadian PM Mark Carney poised to win parliamentary majority in elections

Ottawa, Canada - Despite mounting pressure over an affordability crisis, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party is poised to secure itself a parliamentary majority in a series of by-elections set for Monday.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to secure a parliamentary majority in a series of by-elections set for Monday. © AFP/Andrej Ivanov

A string of recent polls puts Carney's Liberal Party more than 10 points ahead of the opposition Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre.

Yet, on a bright chilly morning in a Toronto area, one of three districts holding by-elections next week to fill parliamentary seats, some said that Carney's credentials are yet to deliver tangible results.

"He talks a good game but nothing ever changes," David Gilhooly, a 52-year-old with a long, thick beard told the AFP.

Carney led the central banks of Canada and the UK before replacing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in March 2025. He went on to secure a victory in last year's election, defying expectations that the Liberals faced an electoral wipeout.

He secured the victory by persuading Canadians that he was the ideal leader to confront the trade conflicts and geopolitical turmoil triggered by President Donald Trump's return to the White House.

The victory was not overwhelming, however, and Carney's Liberals fell just short of a majority.

In recent months, his popularity has grown, partially on account of a series of speeches he's given warning that Canada needs to dramatically reduce its economic and security dependence on the US.

The Liberals have also poached five opposition lawmakers to join their caucus, a stunning achievement that means that Carney's party only needs to secure two seats on Monday to take pull control Canada's parliament.

To make matters even more promising, two of the districts in contention on Monday are safe Liberal seats in Toronto.