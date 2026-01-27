North Korea fires new salvo of ballistic missiles after Pentagon official's visit to Seoul

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea fired at least two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, according to Seoul and Tokyo's militaries.

The Japanese coast guard, citing the defense ministry, said it had detected two ballistic missiles fired towards the Sea of Japan.

Jiji Press reported the two missiles had landed outside of the country's Exclusive Economic Zone, per defense ministry sources.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff also said it had detected several ballistic missiles fired by the North towards what Seoul calls the East Sea.

The test is Pyongyang's second of the month, following a salvo of missiles fired on January 4.

It comes a day after a high-level visit to Seoul by the Pentagon's number three official Elbridge Colby, who hailed South Korea as a "model ally".

North Korea routinely denounces Washington and Seoul's joint military drills as rehearsals for invasion.

Its leader, Kim Jong-un, last month bashed Seoul's push to develop its own nuclear-powered submarines with the United States, calling it a "threat" that "must be countered."