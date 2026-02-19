Ex-South Korea leader Yoon Suk Yeol gets life in prison for insurrection

Seoul, South Korea - A South Korean court declared former president Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law bid in 2024 an insurrection, sentencing the disgraced leader to life in prison on Thursday.

South Korean ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol is pictured at the Seoul Central District Court for his sentencing trial in his insurrection case on February 19, 2026. © Yonhap via REUTERS

Yoon abruptly declared martial law in a televised address in December 2024, saying drastic measures were needed to root out "anti-state forces."

Although Yoon's bid to impose military rule lasted just six hours, it triggered widespread panic.

The Seoul Central District Court found Yoon guilty of leading an insurrection, designed to "paralyze" his many critics in the National Assembly.

"The declaration of martial law resulted in enormous social costs, and it is difficult to find any indication that the defendant has expressed remorse for that," presiding judge Ji Gwi-yeon said.

Prosecutors had sought the harshest penalty for Yoon's insurrection charges, urging the court to sentence him to death.

South Korea has an unofficial moratorium on capital punishment, with the last death row prisoners executed in 1997.

Yoon was a deeply unpopular president at the time of the martial law crisis. His party was vastly outmuscled in parliament, which had voted to block budget measures and impeach key figures in his administration.

With support from senior military figures, Yoon dispatched troops to seize control of the assembly building and arrest critics.

The judge said that Yoon "became fixated" on his belief that the opposition "could effectively neutralize the president."