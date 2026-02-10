Two killed in US military's latest boat strike in Eastern Pacific

The US military said Monday it killed two people in its latest strike on a boat in the Eastern Pacific.

A screen grab from a video posted on the X account of US Southern Command shows a strike at the direction of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on a vessel in international waters on January 23, 2026. © HANDOUT / US SOUTHERN COMMAND / AFP

President Donald Trump's administration began targeting boats it accuses, without providing evidence, of drug smuggling in early September, insisting it is effectively at war with alleged "narco-terrorists" operating out of Venezuela.

"Two narco-terrorists were killed and one survived the strike," US Southern Command said in a statement on X.

It added that the US Coast Guard was notified to "activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivor."

Administration officials have provided no definitive evidence that the vessels are involved in drug trafficking, prompting heated debate about the legality of the operations that have expanded from the Caribbean to the Pacific.

Monday's lethal attack brings the total killed to at least 130 in 38 such strikes.

It also marks the third reported US strike on an alleged drug boat in the region since the January capture by US special forces of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who had said the American campaign of strikes was aimed at pushing regime change in the South American country.

The leftist leader is incarcerated in the US, where he has pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges.