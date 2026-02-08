Woman can't find cat anywhere – when she finally discovers the animal, her heart melts!
What a shock! When this young woman went looking for her beloved cat Teddy, she couldn't find him anywhere. This viral clip shows the whole story.
She turned the entire house upside down, looking in all his favorite places – but to no avail.
"We started panicking, thinking we left the front door open and he escaped," the cat owner wrote in a video she shared on TikTok.
And so she ran down the stairs towards the door. Once there, she frowned in confusion.
Two curious eyes stared at her from the dark door mat.
The cat was actually sitting there – and blended in perfectly with his background.
"This was weird cause he never goes down here unless we're leaving," the young woman added.
But it didn't take long for the cheeky little fellow to show her exactly what he was doing down there...
Teddy the cat brings laughter to TikTok viewers
"That's when we realized he came down to be by the heater," she said.
Next to the front door was the control for the heating system in the whole house.
The area has a small heating vent there, which, when switched on, emits toasty warm air.
So Teddy had run downstairs to remind his owner to turn on the cozy heater, just so he could warm his fur by the vent.
The unusual behavior from the kitty quickly developed into an adorable little routine.
"Now he comes down here every day so we can turn it on for him," the young woman continued, a sight that melts her heart each time.
"Such a precious baby," she added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@freyathesiberian