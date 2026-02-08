Woman can't find cat anywhere – when she finally discovers the animal, her heart melts!

What a shock! When this young woman went looking for her beloved cat Teddy, she couldn't find him anywhere. This viral clip shows the whole story.

Teddy the cat recently seemed to disappear from the face of the earth. © Screenshot/TikTok/@freyathesiberian

She turned the entire house upside down, looking in all his favorite places – but to no avail.

"We started panicking, thinking we left the front door open and he escaped," the cat owner wrote in a video she shared on TikTok.

And so she ran down the stairs towards the door. Once there, she frowned in confusion.

Two curious eyes stared at her from the dark door mat.

The cat was actually sitting there – and blended in perfectly with his background.

"This was weird cause he never goes down here unless we're leaving," the young woman added.

But it didn't take long for the cheeky little fellow to show her exactly what he was doing down there...