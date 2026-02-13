US and Taiwan sign deal to lower tariffs and boost spending on American goods

Taipei, Taiwan - The US and Taiwan said Thursday they signed a deal to confirm lower tariffs on the island's goods, alongside Taiwanese spending commitments on American products.

The Trump administration has announced it has formalized a trade and investment agreement with Taiwan. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & YU CHEN CHENG / AFP

The announcement formalizes an agreement unveiled in January to cut US tariffs on many Taiwanese exports from 20% to 15%, and boost investment in the US tech industry.

Thursday's trade pact, which needs to be reviewed by Taiwan's opposition-controlled parliament, "will eliminate tariff and non-tariff barriers facing US exports to Taiwan," said US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

"This agreement also builds on our longstanding economic and trade relationship with Taiwan and will significantly enhance the resilience of our supply chains, particularly in high-technology sectors," he added in a statement.

Taiwanese Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun said the deal puts Taiwan on a "fair footing to compete with our rivals."

"Compared with our competitor countries, we have even gained a relative advantage, because the gap created by FTAs that previously left us behind has effectively been closed this time," Cheng told a press conference in Washington, referring to free trade agreements.

Cheng said Taiwan had secured "Most Favored Nation" tariff treatment and reduced the average levy "on our exports to the US from an initial 15%, without stacking reciprocal tariffs, further down to an average of 12.33%."