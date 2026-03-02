US embassy in Kuwait says "do not come" as smoke seen rising from compound amid Iranian strikes

Kuwait City, Kuwait - Black smoke was seen rising from the US embassy in Kuwait City on Monday after the latest volley of Iranian strikes, an AFP correspondent saw.

Smoke rises from a reported Iranian strike in the area where the US Embassy is located in Kuwait City on March 2, 2026. © AFP

Sirens earlier sounded over the city following the latest volley of Iranian attacks, which started across the oil-rich Gulf region on Saturday.

The embassy did not announce it had been hit, but issued a security alert urging people to stay away.

"There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the Embassy. Take cover in your residence on the lowest available floor and away from windows. Do not go outside," the embassy said in a statement.

"U.S. Embassy personnel are sheltering in place," it added.

Kuwait's interior ministry said it intercepted an unspecified number of drones targeting the small, oil-rich country at dawn.

Earlier on Monday, AFP correspondents and residents heard loud explosions across the Gulf cities of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Manama, and Kuwait.