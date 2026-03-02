Argentina's Milei says he wants "strategic alliance" with US to be state policy

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Argentina President Javier Milei said Sunday that he wants to make the "strategic alliance" with the US led by ally President Donald Trump a "state policy."

Argentina's President Javier Milei speaks during the opening session of the 144th legislative term of Congress in Buenos Aires on March 1, 2026. © REUTERS

In a state of the nation address to parliament, the Argentine leader said "the South Atlantic is the strategic battleground of the coming decades," arguing Argentina must be a "player" in the region.

"We must create the century of the Americas: Make Americas Great Again, from Alaska to Tierra del Fuego," he added.

"We have the critical minerals that the West needs. We have the energy – gas, oil, nuclear power, and renewable energy – to supply large-scale production chains."

He boasted of Argentina's location at the southern tip of the Americas, noting it has "access to two oceans and a presence in Antarctica."

On the alliance with the US and Trump, Milei's government backed Washington's strikes on Iran that began on Saturday and put Argentina on high alert.

Argentina has the largest Jewish community in Latin America, and it accused Iran and Hezbollah of being behind the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people.