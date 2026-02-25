US targets Iran with fresh sanctions in "maximum pressure" push

Washington DC - The US on Wednesday announced fresh sanctions targeting Iran , pressing on with what Washington calls its "maximum pressure" campaign ahead of talks between both sides in Geneva.

The US has imposed new sanctions targeting Iran as Washington continues a "maximum pressure" campaign. © ATTA KENARE / AFP

President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened strikes if Iran does not cut a deal on its nuclear program.

The Treasury Department's latest sanctions take aim at more than 30 individuals, entities and vessels said to be enabling "illicit Iranian petroleum sales," as well as its weapons production.

In particular, vessels operating "as part of Iran's shadow fleet, which transport Iranian petroleum and petroleum products to foreign markets" were targeted as a means to strike at authorities' revenue sources, the Treasury said.

"Iran exploits financial systems to sell illicit oil, launder the proceeds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, and support its terrorist proxies," charged US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a statement.

He vowed that the Trump administration will continue to push for "maximum pressure on Iran to target the regime's weapons capabilities and support for terrorism."

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Trump accused Tehran of "sinister nuclear ambitions" after he ordered a massive military deployment around the Gulf.