Dog is adopted after over 400 days, but what happens next is tragic: "This is what confusion looks like"

Broward County, Florida - The poor dog had to spend more than 400 days in various animal shelters until someone finally gave Maddie the pup a chance. Sadly, it wouldn't last.

The owner of the rescue dog fell ill last year. Her condition was so serious that she had to return the 3-year-old pooch to the animal shelter with no hope of seeing her again.

"She was adopted from our shelter last year," her carers at the Humane Society of Broward County write in the Instagram post.

"Now, Maddie is back at our shelter and doesn’t know what has happened."



Users can also see a video of the furry friend, whose unsettled reaction breaks hearts.

Maddie's body language speaks for itself: she is sad and extremely insecure. But when she realizes who exactly is filming her, Maddie is transformed.

"This is what confusion looks like," reads the onscreen text. "But she remembers us... and is so happy to see us."