Dog is adopted after over 400 days, but what happens next is tragic: "This is what confusion looks like"
Broward County, Florida - The poor dog had to spend more than 400 days in various animal shelters until someone finally gave Maddie the pup a chance. Sadly, it wouldn't last.
The owner of the rescue dog fell ill last year. Her condition was so serious that she had to return the 3-year-old pooch to the animal shelter with no hope of seeing her again.
"She was adopted from our shelter last year," her carers at the Humane Society of Broward County write in the Instagram post.
"Now, Maddie is back at our shelter and doesn’t know what has happened."
Users can also see a video of the furry friend, whose unsettled reaction breaks hearts.
Maddie's body language speaks for itself: she is sad and extremely insecure. But when she realizes who exactly is filming her, Maddie is transformed.
"This is what confusion looks like," reads the onscreen text. "But she remembers us... and is so happy to see us."
Viral Instagram video shows Maddie the dog's sad situation
She recognizes her keepers and jumps up excitedly at the glass separating them.
"Marvelous Maddie is a friendly girl who loves to be petted," the post reads.
"Her former owner did tell us what a wonderful companion she is. She calls her a sweetheart that approaches everyone with tail wags and gives them kisses."
The clip has already reached viral status, so the sympathy seems to be great. Hopefully, so is the chance to place Maddie.
Until then, her carers are putting in more good words for her.
"She gets along very well with people, kids and other dogs, but they said she’s only ok with cats, so a cat-free home is recommended," they said.
"She would love to have a family that will take her for exploration walks, and just love her for the rest of her life!"
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@humanebroward