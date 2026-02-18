Vatican gives definitive answer on participation in Trump's "Board of Peace"

Vatican City - The Vatican will not participate in President Donald Trump 's "Board of Peace," its secretary of state said on Tuesday.

The Vatican has said the Holy See will not participate in Donald Trump's Board of Peace. © Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

The board, of which Trump is the chair, was initially designed to oversee the Gaza truce and the territory's reconstruction after two years of Israeli siege.

But its purpose has since morphed into resolving all sorts of international conflicts, triggering fears the US president wants to create a rival to the United Nations.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that the UN manages the world's top crises.

"For us, there are... some critical issues that should be resolved, let's say," Parolin said.

"That is, at the international level, it is above all the UN that manages these crisis situations," he said. "This is one of the, one of the points on which we have insisted."

Since Trump launched his "Board of Peace" at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, at least 19 countries have signed its founding charter.