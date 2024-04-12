Salmon fishing off California's coast banned for second year in a row

Sacramento, California - Salmon fishing off the coast of California will be banned for a second consecutive year, authorities said Wednesday, citing lower fish stocks impacted by drought and wildfires .

The heavy blow for the state's salmon sector – which one industry group says supports 23,000 jobs – comes as salmon have struggled to successfully reproduce in low or warm waterways.



It is hoped the ban, announced by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), will help the state's Chinook salmon stock recover.

CDFW director Charlton Bonham said that, despite wet winters this year and last, the salmon likely to benefit from these conditions were not expected to return to California until 2026 or 2027.

"The current salmon for this year's season were impacted by the difficult environmental factors present three to five years ago," Bonham said in a press release on Wednesday.

California has been particularly affected by drought over the past 20 years, which has been aggravated by global warming.

This has meant freshwater streams are often too low or too warm for salmon – making it hard for them to swim upstream to reproduce and for their offspring to survive once born.