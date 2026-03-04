John Cornyn and Ken Paxton head to runoff in Texas' Republican Senate primary

Austin, Texas - Texas ' Republican primary race for US Senate is headed to a runoff, with incumbent John Cornyn set to face off against state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (l.) and incumbent Senator John Cornyn are heading to a runoff in the Republican primary for US Senate. © Collage: REUTERS

With 96% of ballots counted, Cornyn (41.9%) appeared to hold a slight lead over Paxton (40.8%), according to the Associated Press. Third-place candidate Wesley Hunt got 13.5%.

"AP determined that neither Cornyn nor Paxton would receive at least 50% of the vote and that the two would advance to a May 26 runoff," the outlet's decision team wrote.

"With votes in from all of Texas' major metro areas, and representation from almost every county, both candidates were receiving between 40 and 43% of the statewide vote at the time of the call."

Cornyn (74) has held his Senate seat since 2002.

Paxton (63) has been the Lone Star State's attorney general since 2015. He was impeached by the Texas House in 2023 on charges of corruption before being acquitted in the Senate.

President Donald Trump has yet to make an endorsement in the race.