Canada could contribute to Greenland military build-up amid Trump annexation threats

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is reportedly weighing up whether he should send soldiers to Greenland for military exercises in defiance of President Donald Trump's threats.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is reportedly considering whether to deploy soldiers to conduct military exercises in Greenland alongside other NATO nations. © AFP/Cole Burston/Getty Images

Two senior Canadian officials told CBC News that a set of options are being drawn up to help inform Carney and the federal government on potential military deployments.

One option would reportedly see Canadian troops on the ground in Greenland by the end of this week.

The Royal Canadian Air Force has already sent a contingent to participate in North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) exercises in Greenland.

These exercises will be conducted alongside US forces at a time when President Donald Trump's administration is threatening aggression against and a potential annexation of the Danish territory.

Over the weekend, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on some of the US' key historic allies over their support of Greenland, accusing allies like Germany and France of "playing this very dangerous game."

Carney has expressed support for Canada's NATO allies, including not only Denmark and Greenland but also France, Germany, and others, in their moves to defend Greenland against potential US aggression.

As a result of the complicated geopolitical implications that would come with participation in military exercises meant as an act of defiance against Trump, sources said that Carney is in two minds about whether to send troops.

"Canada supports the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity universally, including as they apply to Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark," Carney said in a statement on Sunday.