Greenlanders weigh drastic options as Trump threatens US takeover: "We can hunt"

Nuuk, Denmark - Ulrikke Andersen has already made a plan. If the US invades Greenland, she will flee her home with her daughter.

As Trump continues to threaten a US takeover of Greenland, residents have begun making plans about what they would do if the worst were to happen. © Alessandro RAMPAZZO / AFP

"Before, I was ready to die for my country but when I had a kid, that changed everything," she told AFP.

The 40-year-old is one of many residents of the Greenlandic capital, Nuuk, now weighing up options they would never have considered just a few months ago.

But US President Donald Trump has been clear about his desire to seize the vast, self-governing Danish island, rich in rare earth minerals and with an Arctic location coveted by US military hawks.

Greenlanders are not panicking yet, but they are thinking through what they would do if the worst were to happen.

"I'm thinking about where to hide and what medicines we need to stock," said 35-year-old student Nuunu Binzer. "But I haven't done it yet."

Some are filling their freezers, stocking up on water and gas, or buying generators.