Canada says tariffs on US auto imports come into force Wednesday

Ottawa, Canada - Canada said it will begin imposing a 25% tariff on certain US auto imports from Wednesday, retaliating against US President Donald Trump 's own levies on autos and parts imported into his country.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a news conference about the US tariffs on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 3, 2025. © Dave Chan / AFP

"Canada continues to respond forcefully to all unwarranted and unreasonable tariffs," Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement Tuesday on the tariffs that come into force at one minute past midnight.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the measures last week.

The Canadian tariffs will apply to all vehicles imported from the US that are not compliant with an existing North American free trade pact.

That refers to cars and light trucks that are made with less than 75% North American parts – roughly 10% of all vehicles shipped from the US to Canada, or about 67,000 vehicles annually.