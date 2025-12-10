China issues firm warning against "external interference" after Trump unveils new Taiwan strategy

Beijing, China - Mere days after President Donald Trump 's administration unveiled a new security strategy, China issued a stern warning against any form of "external interference" in Taiwan.

China warned President Donald Trump (r.) against any form of "external interference" mere days after Washington unveiled its new security strategy for Taiwan. © Collage: AFP/Sarah Meyssonnier/POOL & AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

"China always believes that China and the US stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a regular press conference on Monday.

"Upholding mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation is the right way for China and the US to get along with each other and is the only right and realistic choice," Guo reiterated.

The comments were in response to a question about the Trump administration's new National Security Strategy, released last Friday, which intends to increase Taiwan's defense against a potential attack from China.

In the document, the US seeks to reassert its dominance in the Western Hemisphere and build up its military in the Indo-Pacific region. The strategy aims to deter conflict over Taiwan "ideally by preserving military overmatch."

"We will also maintain our longstanding declaratory policy on Taiwan, meaning that the United States does not support any unilateral change to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait," the document read.