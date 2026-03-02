China slams "grave violation" of international law in Trump's war on Iran

Beijing, China - China has strongly condemned President Donald Trump's war on Iran, accusing the US and Israel of violating international law.

China's Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned President Donald Trump and Israel's war on Iran, and accused them of violating international law. © Collage: AFP/Atta Kenare & AFP/Pedro Pardo

"The US-Israeli strikes have no UN Security Council authorization and violate international law," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning during her regular press conference on Monday.

"China is deeply concerned over the regional spillover. China believes that the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of the Gulf states should likewise be fully respected," she said.

"China stands ready to work with the international community to call for peace and stop the conflict, resolve issues through dialogue and negotiations, and maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and the world at large."

Mao's comments come two days after Trump, with military support from Israel, launched a massive attack on Iran, bombing much of the country and ultimately killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A Chinese citizen was also confirmed to have been killed during US strikes, which have continued throughout Monday.

"China mourns for our fellow citizen who lost his life when caught in the military conflict in Tehran," Mao said when asked about the death.

The war has also drawn into question whether Trump's planned trip to Beijing in April will go ahead, but Mao said that she has "no information to share."

"The attack and killing of Iran’s supreme leader is a grave violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security," Mao said. "China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it."