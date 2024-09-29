Taiwan on high alert after detecting Chinese missile firing

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan said Sunday it was on heightened alert after detecting "multiple waves" of missile firings in inland China , days after Beijing test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile .

The defense ministry said it detected the firing by China's Rocket Force and army in the provinces and regions of Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Qinghai, and Xinjiang from 6:50 AM (6:50 PM ET on Saturday).

"The military has continuously monitored relevant developments, and the air defense forces maintain a high degree of vigilance and strengthen their alert," it said in a statement.

"The security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region are related to global development. Any threatening and provocative actions will seriously undermine regional stability," it added.

Beijing claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has ramped up military and political pressure on the island in recent years.

Sunday's firings came after China said it test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, firing it into the Pacific Ocean in its first such exercise in decades.