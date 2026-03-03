Bessent to meet with top Chinese officials for trade talks ahead of Trump-Xi summit

Paris, France - Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to meet with China 's Vice Premier He Lifeng and other top officials in Paris next week to discuss trade ahead of next month's Trump-Xi summit.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (r.) is reportedly set to meet with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng for trade talks ahead of next month's Trump-Xi summit. © Collage: AFP/Fabrice Coffrini & AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Bessent and He will meet in Paris at the end of next week to discuss potential business deals that could be finalized when President Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 31, Bloomberg reports.

The reports quell fears that Trump's decision to launch a war on Iran over the weekend, alongside Israel, would see Beijing cancel the meeting in protest.

China's foreign ministry on Monday roundly condemned the US' decision to attack Iran, labeling it a "grave violation" of international law and of Iran's "sovereignty and security."

Bloomberg's report suggests Bessent will focus on China's purchasing commitments for Boeing aircraft as well as US soybeans, which faced steep tariffs from Beijing throughout much of last year.

It's expected that the two senior officials will also discuss cooperation on fentanyl, as well as Beijing's continued threats against Taiwan.

The reported meeting has not been independently verified by any other media organizations, and neither the State Department nor the Treasury Department has confirmed whether it will go ahead.

In October, Bessent held detailed talks with He in Kuala Lumpur mere days before Trump met with Xi on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea.

After the meeting, Bessent declared that "tariffs will be averted" and announced agreements were getting close on fentanyl and TikTok.