China vows to hold its "red lines" while seeking communication with the US over Iran

Beijing, China - A spokesperson from China 's parliament on Wednesday vowed to uphold Beijing's "red lines" and principles but said the country is willing to improve communication with the US over Iran.

"No country has the ​right to control international affairs, dictate the fate of other nations, or monopolize development ‌advantages, ⁠still less to act as it pleases on the world stage," said Lou Quinjian, a spokesperson for China's parliament, during a press conference on Wednesday.

"China has its own principles and red lines and, as always, will resolutely defend its sovereignty, ​security, and development interests," he added in comments shared by Chinese state newspaper The Global Times.

Despite voicing concern over President Donald Trump's war with Iran, Lou said that "the vision of China and the US helping each other succeed and prospering together is a tangible prospect within reach."

His comments come as China's National People's Congress (NPC) gathered ahead of the opening of its annual session on Wednesday.

The "two sessions" will run for around two weeks and will see the NPC focus primarily on its economic plan as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping's long-term roadmap for the country, both domestically and internationally.

Lou called for China and the US to "respect each other, pursue peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation."

His comments came in response to a question about Trump's war on Iran, which saw the US and Israel launch massive strikes across the country and kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the weekend.

China has roundly condemned the war and even accused the US and Israel of breaking international law.