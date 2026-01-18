Cuba holds defense panel meeting as tensions flare with US

Havana, Cuba - Cuba held a meeting of a key national defense committee to assess its readiness for war, state-run media said Sunday as tensions run high with the US after the ouster of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro.

Cuba held a national defense meeting as tensions flare with the US. © ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP

President Donald Trump has been ramping up pressure on Cuba, one of the few Latin American countries still run by an authoritarian leftist administration after US special forces seized Havana's ally Maduro and his wife on January 3.

The National Defense Committee is supposed to take control of Cuba in case of war or a natural disaster.

It met Saturday "to increase and perfect the level of preparation and cohesion of the leadership and personnel organs," said a statement published in state media.

The goal of the meeting was "to analyze and approve plans and measures for shifting to a state of war" in the event of conflict with another country, the statement added without giving details.

It was the first time the committee, led by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, has met since the US attack on Venezuela.

Among the dozens killed in the raid were 32 Cuban soldiers, some of them assigned to Maduro's security detail.

Diaz-Canel last week reacted defiantly to Trump's threat to Cuba to "make a deal" or pay the price in the aftermath of Maduro's ouster.