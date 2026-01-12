Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel claps back after Trump threats: "There are no conversations with the US"

Cuba's leader Miguel Diaz-Canel (pictured) said there were "no conversations" with the US, after President Donald Trump urged the communist-ruled island to "make a deal" or pay the price. © MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

"There are no conversations with the US government except for technical contacts in the area of migration," Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on X after Trump said the nations were in talks following the US military toppling of Havana's leftist ally Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela.

Trump on Sunday urged Havana to "make a deal" soon, pledging to cut off all oil and money Venezuela had provided before the arrest of Maduro in a lightning raid on January 3.

Washington has imposed economy-crippling sanctions on its island neighbor for decades, but Trump has ramped up the pressure in recent days.

"THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."