Haiti roiled by crisis as US embassy staff in Port-au-Prince airlifted amid "siege"

Port-au-Prince, Haiti - With Haiti spiraling deeper into gang violence, the US said Sunday it has airlifted non-essential American staff from its embassy in Port-au-Prince and brought in additional personnel to boost security at the compound.

Violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti has led to non-essential staff at the US embassy being evacuated. © REUTERS

Residents of the capital's neighborhoods were scrambling for safety on Saturday following the latest spasm of unrest, with a UN group warning of a "city under siege" after armed attackers targeted the presidential palace and police headquarters.

Gangs that already control much of Port-au-Prince as well as roads leading to the rest of the country have unleashed havoc in recent days as they try to oust Prime Minister Ariel Henry as leader of the Western hemisphere's poorest country.

On Saturday, dozens of residents were seeking safety in public buildings, with some successfully breaking into one facility, according to an AFP correspondent.

The US military said early Sunday it had "conducted an operation to augment the security of the US Embassy at Port-au-Prince, allow our Embassy mission operations to continue, and enable non-essential personnel to depart."

"This airlift of personnel into and out of the Embassy is consistent with our standard practice for Embassy security augmentation," the statement from the military's US Southern Command added.

The pre-dawn operation appeared to be conducted by helicopter, apparently in flights to and from the airport, according to an AFP correspondent and nearby residents who heard the distinct sounds of chopper blades overhead.

The embassy said on X that it "remains open."

"Heightened gang violence in the neighborhood near US embassy compounds and near the airport led to the State Department's decision to arrange for the departure of additional embassy personnel," it added, noting that all operation passengers "work for the US government."