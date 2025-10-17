Mexico prosecutor's office near US border hit by drone attack

Tijuana, Mexico - A drone attack hit the prosecutor's office in the Mexican city of Tijuana on the US border, authorities said Wednesday without identifying the suspected assailants.

A member of Mexico’s Marines guards the area around the prosecutor's office after a drone attack the night before, in Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on October 16, 2025. © Guillermo Arias / AFP

Baja California state prosecutor Maria Elena Andrade told reporters that the attack with three explosive-laden drones caused some damage but resulted in no casualties.

Tijuana is a major crossing point between Mexico and the US, and a key center for cross-border drug smuggling.

In June, Mexican authorities discovered a tunnel from Tijuana leading toward the US.

Andrade said the drones used in the attack dropped improvised explosive devices containing nails and pieces of metal, damaging several vehicles parked outside the prosecutor's office.

The US consulate in Tijuana had earlier reported explosions and asked its citizens to stay away from the area.

In September, assailants threw Molotov cocktails at vehicles at the prosecutor's offices in Tijuana and Ensenada, another city in Baja California.

Some attacks on judicial officials in Mexico have been deadly. Last week, a prosecution official in Playas de Rosarito, just south of Tijuana, was gunned down.

Crime organizations in Mexico have increasingly used drones in attacks against rival groups or authorities.