North Korea raises temperature with submarine missile launch

Kyongpho Bay, North Korea - North Korea fired two missiles from a submarine in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, over the weekend, North Korean state media said on Monday.

State-controlled KCNA said two "strategic cruise missiles" were fired from the submarine 8.24 Yongung in an "underwater launching drill" on Sunday morning.



The submarine was in the waters off Kyongpho Bay and "precisely hit the preset target" in the East Sea after traveling some 930 miles in "eight-shaped flight orbits" for over two hours, KCNA reported.

South Korea's general staff confirmed the weapons test but a spokesman said there were differences between the recorded data and the information provided by the self-declared nuclear power North Korea.

The North Korean state news agency said that Pyongyang was monitoring the situation in the Korean peninsula "in which the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet forces are getting evermore undisguised in their anti-DPRK military maneuvers."

On Monday, South Korea and the United States were set to kick off another major exercise dubbed "Freedom Shield."