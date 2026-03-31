Mexico condemns "alarming" US immigration deaths as outrage grows

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico on Monday said that the deaths of more than a dozen nationals in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement was "alarming" after a 14th person died.

Mexico on Monday said that the death of a 14th national in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention was "alarming." © Collage: AFP/Charly Triballeau & AFP/Yuri Cortez

Vanessa Calva Ruiz, Mexico's Director of Consular Protection, said that the latest death of a Mexican national at the hands of ICE "is not an isolated case, but rather a reflection of an alarming and unacceptable trend."

"The recurrence and frequency of these deaths are absolutely unacceptable," Calva Ruiz told a press conference in Los Angeles on Monday.

ICE announced on Monday that 52-year-old Jose Ramos, who they dehumanized as an "illegal alien," had been declared dead on March 25 after he was found unresponsive at the Adelanto detention center in California.

He is the 14th Mexican national to die at the hands of ICE since President Donald Trump's inauguration last year. He was also the 14th foreign national to die in such circumstances in the first three months of 2026.

"These deaths reveal systemic failures, operational deficiencies and possible negligence counter to the United States' own protocols and regulations as well as international human rights standards," Calva said.

ICE gave no cause of death for Ramos, who was detained on February 23, according to Jesus Arias, an attorney who said he would be taking legal action on behalf of the family.

"We saw it happen in Minnesota," Arias said, declaring that ICE's statement was a familiar attempt to smear a victim. "What this administration does is... disparage the victim."