Russian delegation leaves North Korea

Pyongyang, North Korea - A Russian delegation led by natural resources minister Alexander Kozlov has left Pyongyang after a two-day visit, North Korea 's state media said Friday, with the two countries' growing cooperation triggering concern in Washington and Seoul.

Russia's Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov (c.) arrives with his delegation in Pyongyang on November 14, 2023. © KIM Won Jin / AFP

The visit came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned this month that ties between Pyongyang and Moscow were "growing and dangerous," urging the North's ally China to restrain the nuclear-armed country.



The delegation arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday and left on Thursday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported, to discuss "cooperation in trade, economy, science, and technology."

Russian and North Korean flags fluttered at the airport in Pyongyang as high-level North Korean officials saw the delegation off, KCNA said.

Historic allies Russia and North Korea are both under international sanctions – the former for its invasion of Ukraine and the latter for its nuclear weapons and missile programs.