Starmer announces US can use UK bases for missile strikes on Iran

But in a video address posted to social media, he added: "We were not involved in the initial strikes on Iran, and we will not join offensive action now.

"But Iran is pursuing a scorched-earth strategy, so we are supporting the collective self-defense of our allies and our people in the region."

Starmer added: "Our decision that the UK would not be involved with the strikes on Iran was deliberate.

"Not least because we believe that the best way forward for the region and for the world is a negotiated settlement."

A separate statement posted on the UK government website set out its legal position.