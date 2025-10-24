There is a "considerable" chance Trump will visit North Korea's Kim Jong Un next week, says South Korea

South Korea's unification minister said Friday he believed there was a "considerable" chance that US President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a visit to the peninsula next week.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (l.) and US President Donald Trump (r.) attend a meeting on the south side of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Trump is expected in South Korea on Wednesday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum.

US media have reported that officials from his administration have privately discussed setting up a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim, who he last held talks with in 2019.

North Korea appears "to be paying attention to the United States and various signs... suggest a considerable possibility of a meeting," unification minister Chung Dong-young told reporters.

Trump has said he hopes to meet Kim again – possibly this year.

Kim said last month he had "fond memories" of Trump and was open to talks if the US dropped its "delusional" demand that Pyongyang give up its nuclear weapons.

Seoul on Friday urged the two leaders not to let the chance "slip away."

"I don't want to miss even a one percent chance," the unification minister said.

"They need to make a decision," Chung, whose ministry handles fraught relations with the North, added.

Kim and Trump last met in 2019 at Panmunjom in the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas – the only place where soldiers from both sides face each other on a regular basis.