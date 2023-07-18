US national detained in North Korea after crossing demilitarized zone

Panmonjom, North Korea - A US national entered North Korea during a tour of the heavily-fortified border and is believed to have been detained, the United Nations Command said Tuesday.

A US national reportedly crossed the demilitarized zone dividing South from North Korea and has been detained by Pyongyang authorities. © ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP

"A US national on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," the UN Command said, referring to the Joint Security Area and the border between the Koreas.



"We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," it added, referring to the North's Korean People's Army.

Since the 1950-1953 Korean War ended with an armistice not a peace treaty the two countries remain technically at war, with a Demilitarized Zone running along the heavily-fortified border.

Soldiers from both sides face off at the Joint Security Area north of Seoul, which is overseen by the UN Command.

It is also a popular tourist destination, and hundreds of visitors every day tour the area on the South Korean side.

Former US president Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Panmunjom Truce Village in 2019 and even stood on the North Korean soil by stepping across the demarcation line there.