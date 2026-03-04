Cuba warns of prolonged jet fuel shortage as US embargo bites

Havana, Cuba - Cuban aviation authorities told airlines on Tuesday that a jet fuel shortage would be extended until April 10 as the US persists with an energy blockade on the country.

The silhouette of the Capitol stands out at dawn in Havana, Cuba, on March 3, 2026. © Yamil LAGE / AFP

Several airlines have already stopped flights to the Caribbean island, while others have maintained service by shift routes so they can refuel elsewhere.

The de facto energy embargo on Cuba was imposed in January after the US military operation that seized president Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, a key oil supplier to Cuba.

US President Donald Trump later tightened the energy blockade by threatening Mexico, another major supplier, with steep tariffs if it exported energy to Cuba.

Cuba, under a US trade embargo since 1962, has for years been mired in a severe economic crisis.

The latest measures are hammering the island's tourism sector, its second-biggest source of foreign currency after medical services exports.